THEATRE BY THE BAY & TOURISM BARRIE PRESENTS: THE GHOST WATCHERS

Theatre is BACK this summer – in a groundbreaking new format, safely done outdoors. Theatre by the Bay, in partnership with Tourism Barrie, is thrilled to present The Ghost Watchers, an augmented reality theatrical experience running from July 7-August 28, 2021! 👻

Join us and other intrepid Ghost Watchers on this thrilling walking tour throughout the streets of Downtown Barrie that mixes live theatre with Spectrovision Augmented Reality technology to seek out the lost souls that are trapped in Downtown Barrie. Seven souls, seven stories, all waiting to be heard. Can we help them journey to the other side?

You do NOT want to miss this incredible show – and with shows running DAILY, there’s chances for everyone to check it out! Please see our website for a full list of dates and times available.

GET YOUR TICKETS:

https://theatrebythebay.com/ghostwatchers/

The Ghost Watchers has been designed to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines with physical distancing and capped audiences. Be sure to check out our website for all the important details!

We can’t wait to see you this summer!!