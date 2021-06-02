There Are Still A lot Of Smokers In The World!

There are 1.1 billion smokers worldwide, according to a study.

In 2019 researchers found that there was a record 1.1 billion smokers worldwide and nearly 8 million related deaths.

While there has been tremendous progress made to get people to stop smoking or avoid it altogether, in many countries and due to population growth there has been an increasing number of smokers.

The findings are published in The Lancet stem from data on 204 countries and territories as part of the Global Burden of Diseases2019 study.

While the WHO (World Health Organization) has ignited positive changes in the decade following 2005, but there is still little progress in countries like China and Indonesia with large populations and a heavy smoking prevalence. In these countries, in particular, there has been an uptick in smokers over time due to population growth and the slowing progress of anti-smoking campaigns.

And also not helping people butt out, this pandemic as researchers have noted that many have taken up the habit again or for the first time to cope with the stress.

The Smokiest countries are, China, India, Indonesia, the USA, Russia, Bangladesh, Japan, Turkey, Vietnam, and the Philippines.” More than 30% of all smokers worldwide live in China.

Researchers say that most people take up the bad habit between the ages of 14-25.