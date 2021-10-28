There Is A “Sexy Vaccine’ Costume…Are You Really Surprised?
50 Bucks! Well spent!
There is a “sexy’ take on almost every costume.
Although this one doesn’t say it’s a “Covid-19 Vaccine” costume, the company says it was inspired by it.
The company, 3Wishes, is a lingerie site! The costume is basically a skin tight dress with a headband that has a syringe on it
The “sexy vaccine costume” is now available… just when you think it can’t get worse, it does. pic.twitter.com/9uXsanNfpf
— ✵ ܣܐܪܐ (@soulwithsarah) October 16, 2021