There Is A “Sexy Vaccine’ Costume…Are You Really Surprised?

50 Bucks! Well spent!

By Kool Mornings

There is a “sexy’ take on almost every costume.

 

 

Although this one doesn’t say it’s a “Covid-19 Vaccine” costume,  the company says it was inspired by it.

 

The company, 3Wishes, is a lingerie site!  The costume is  basically a skin tight dress with a headband that has a syringe on it

 

 

