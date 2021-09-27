Listen Live

There Was A Zellers Pop Up With Weekend!

Hope we get one in Barrie!

By Kool Mornings

HBC still owns the out-of-business retail chain and thought it would be fun to create a pop-up inside the Burlington Centre Hudson’s Bay!

 

The shop included Canadian-themed clothing and houseware items.

 

Sadly, no Zeddy the bear or Zellers dinner!

 

 

Zellers was active in Canada from 1931 to 2020 with the peak of its popularity in the late ’80s, early ’90s. In 2008, when HBC & Zellers were taken under new management the decision to drop Zellers was made and the final 3 stores remained open until early 2020.

 

A spokesperson from the HBC says that it’s likely to see more Zellers pop-up shops opening inside HBC locations across the country.

 

