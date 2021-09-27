There Was A Zellers Pop Up With Weekend!

HBC still owns the out-of-business retail chain and thought it would be fun to create a pop-up inside the Burlington Centre Hudson’s Bay!

The shop included Canadian-themed clothing and houseware items.

Sadly, no Zeddy the bear or Zellers dinner!

even though i think this zellers pop up is in my city i’m not going unless i can eat and ride zeddy pic.twitter.com/hXNpchxs7S — miss wu (@misswuuuu) September 24, 2021

Zellers was active in Canada from 1931 to 2020 with the peak of its popularity in the late ’80s, early ’90s. In 2008, when HBC & Zellers were taken under new management the decision to drop Zellers was made and the final 3 stores remained open until early 2020.

A spokesperson from the HBC says that it’s likely to see more Zellers pop-up shops opening inside HBC locations across the country.