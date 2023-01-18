There Will Be A Memorial Service at Graceland For Lisa Maria Presley

On January 22nd, members of the public will be able to attend a service at Elvis Presley’s mansion in Memphis.

“A memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley has been arranged for Sunday, January 22 at 9:00 am on the front lawn at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee,” a statement on Graceland’s official website read.

“General public is invited to attend. Please continue to check back to Graceland.com for additional details.”

Lisa Maria died last Thursday of heart failure.