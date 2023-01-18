Listen Live

There Will Be A Memorial Service at Graceland For Lisa Maria Presley

The public will get to pay their respects.

By Dirt/Divas

On January 22nd, members of the public will be able to attend a service at Elvis Presley’s mansion in Memphis.

“A memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley has been arranged for Sunday, January 22 at 9:00 am on the front lawn at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee,” a statement on Graceland’s official website read.

“General public is invited to attend. Please continue to check back to Graceland.com for additional details.”

Graceland Will Remain in The Elvis Family!

Lisa Maria died last Thursday of heart failure.

