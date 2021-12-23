THERE’S A 7% CHANCE YOU’LL END UP IN A PHYSICAL FIGHT IF YOU LEND PEOPLE MONEY

Have you ever lent someone money and regretted it? A new study found there’s almost a 50/50 chance of it ending badly.

Seven in 10 people have lent money to a friend or family member before, and 44% of those people say something bad happened because of it. So if you help someone out, don’t lend them more than you can afford to lose.

38% have lost money, 23% said it damaged a relationship, and 14% said their credit score got dinged from things like co-signing on a loan.

But here’s the craziest stat: If you decide to lend money to your loved ones, there’s a 7% chance you’ll eventually end up in a physical FIGHT with them.