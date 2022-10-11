There’s A Grinch Horror Movie Coming Called ‘The Mean One’
First it was Winnie the Pooh, now there's going to be a Grinch horror movie.
I’m sure Dr. Seuss wouldn’t be ok with the fact that his beloved children’s fictional character, ‘The Grinch’ has gone from a heart two sizes too small to instead, ripping people’s hearts out of their chests!
According to a description, The Mean One is a new take on an old tale, similar to Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey. Rather than stealing Christmas away only to change his mind and realize its true meaning, he’s out for blood.
The film’s official synopsis is: “The Mean One (David Howard Thornton) is a hairy, green-skinned grump in a Santa suit, living on a mountain high above the town of Newville, despising the holiday season. Young Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin), whose parents were butchered by The Mean One 20 Christmases earlier, is returning to town to seek closure… but is about to discover that this fiend with a heart two sizes too small is still quite eager to carve the roast beast.”
The movie is out just in time for Christmas as it will be released on December 15th!
(Photo Credit: XYZ Films)