There’s A Grinch Horror Movie Coming Called ‘The Mean One’

I’m sure Dr. Seuss wouldn’t be ok with the fact that his beloved children’s fictional character, ‘The Grinch’ has gone from a heart two sizes too small to instead, ripping people’s hearts out of their chests!

According to a description, The Mean One is a new take on an old tale, similar to Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey. Rather than stealing Christmas away only to change his mind and realize its true meaning, he’s out for blood.

The film’s official synopsis is: “The Mean One (David Howard Thornton) is a hairy, green-skinned grump in a Santa suit, living on a mountain high above the town of Newville, despising the holiday season. Young Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin), whose parents were butchered by The Mean One 20 Christmases earlier, is returning to town to seek closure… but is about to discover that this fiend with a heart two sizes too small is still quite eager to carve the roast beast.”

The Grinch will be getting a slasher/horror movie titled “THE MEAN ONE” which is set to release on December 15th 😳 pic.twitter.com/nSBBblPzXX — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 8, 2022

The movie is out just in time for Christmas as it will be released on December 15th!

(Photo Credit: XYZ Films)