THERE’S A LIST OF FOODS THAT BOOST YOUR MOOD, AND BACON IS #18?

A recent study looked into the foods that people think make them feel better, and most of the foods are not healthy!

Milk chocolate is the #1 food people think has mood-boosting powers, followed closely by DARK chocolate.

Coffee is next, followed by ice cream, chocolate cookies, cake, bananas, tea, berries, pizza, beer, red wine, fries, cheese, and “sweets.” (Which is funny, as if we haven’t done a good job covering sweets already.)

“Nuts and seeds” is next at #16, followed by “oily fish” like salmon. Bacon finally pops up at #18, and then “potato chips and other savory snacks,” and cookies.

And if food isn’t getting the job done,

SMALL CHANGES TO BOOST YOUR MOOD

Load up on a variety of plant-based foods. Try to aim for 30 different types a week, across fruit, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds.

Fall in love with extra virgin olive oil and good sources of omega 3 such as fatty fish and walnuts. Studies show a Mediterranean diet very high in fibre, extra virgin olive oil as well as good sources of omega-3 is effective in improving depression scores.

De-stress with mindfulness. Try doing just 10 minutes a day of meditation or using a mindfulness app. Studies show a difference in 12 weeks.

Dabble in fermented foods. Vegetables, like pickles, kimchi, and sauerkraut or fermented milk products can be tasty additions that, anecdotally, have been praised as mood-boosting foods for centuries.

Get quality sleep. Feeling tired can have a big influence and improving sleep quality can boost your mood. Busy mind? Try jotting down any worries in a diary and unplugging from all forms of media at least two hours before bed.