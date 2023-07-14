Listen Live

There’s A Massive Water Gun Fight Happen In Toronto This Weekend

It's time to bust out that old super Soaker!

By Kool Mornings

You can beat the heat and take part in an epic water gunfight at a downtown Toronto Park!

Facebook group, Urban Playground Toronto, is the organizer of the event. Its goal is to bring fun, free social events in public spaces in the city. 

For those looking to join the wet battle, be sure to read the 16 rules in place beforehand. Organizers want to ensure the event runs smoothly and is properly maintained afterwards. 

The Original Super Soakers From The 90’s Are Back!

This is only one of three events the group has organized. The group is also responsible for pillow fights at Nathan Phillips Square and snowball fights. 

The event is being held on July 15 at 1:30 p.m. in Berczy Park. 

