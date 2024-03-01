There’s A New App That Settles the Most Awkward First Date Question Before You Even Meet

It’s a universal issue on a first date…. Who pays the bill?

There’s a new app that takes away the awkwardness of all that. DineMe is a new dating app that allows daters to decide who pays for the bill ahead of their date.

The newest app on the street brings together foodies who can bond over their love of tapas, sushi or burgers.

The UK-based app is designed to connect like-minded people who share similar interests, hobbies and a love of food.

After creating your profile, and once you have created a ‘dine’, you can then select your preferred time, date, cuisine, place, or conversation topics.

Once this step is complete, you can begin searching for someone to share an experience with.

DineMe allows you to see a range of users’ profiles with at least three photos, as well as their name, age, distance from your location, interests, and a brief biography.

The app’s unique selling point is that it lets you decide who is paying the bill before you go, by choosing whether they pay, you pay, or you split.

Currently, the app is only available in London but after the trial, it is hoped to roll out across the rest of the country.