There’s A New Book That Claims Exercise Won’t Help You Lose Weight!

We’ve all been told that the more active you are, the more calories you burn, which will help you lose weight or at least keep it off.

But anthropologist and Duke professor says that diet, and not exercise is the key to losing weight.

Doctor Pontzer, has a new book out called “burn,” and the author spent years studying the energy levels among the Hadza tribe, a group of hunter-gatherers in northern Tanzania.

Pontzer took urine samples to determine their rate of carbon dioxide production and found that the hunters and the desk workers both expend the same amount of energy. Both groups have the same diet.

The doc says while working out can have plenty of positive effects — reducing joint inflammation and building strength, endurance, and mental sharpness — it won’t do much to lower the number on the scale.

This book has been disputed by other professionals.