There’s A New Elvis Cartoon Coming To Netflix!

Agent Elvis, a Netflix original series, has its lead voice. Matthew McConaughey will voice Elvis Presley.

The show follows Elvis Presley as he leads a double life as part of an undercover government spy operation while also remaining The King of Rock and Roll.

Did we mention that it’s an animated series?

The show was created by Sony Pictures Animation and co-created by Priscilla Presley. Mike Arnold, well known for his work in “Archer,” is the series’ head writer.

The show has been in the works since 2019, and it is finally ready to be released. Agent Elvis’s release date is set for March 2023. The official trailer is available below!