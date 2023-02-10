There’s a New Pill That Relieves Chronic Constipation Pain, Oh and it Vibrates!

Chronic constipation is no joke, and those who suffer are usually forced to take medications to get relief.

But now there’s a new pill that’s generating breakthrough buzz because it offers relief without any harsh drug side effects.

Vibrant is a capsule that looks like a regular-sized pill, but instead of releasing medicine when swallowed, it vibrates to stimulate the colon and, well, get things flowing.

Doctors in the US can now prescribe it to patients as of this week after it was approved for use by the FDA.

The pill is prescribed to be taken every day around bedtime, allowing it to travel the same route into your body as food does — buzzing throughout the stomach and small intestine — and reaching the large intestine about 14 hours later.

Each pill is “mechanically” activated in a little pod that turns it on before swallowing. After it’s ingested, remains active for about two hours, goes quiet for six — and reactivates for another two, according to reports.

It then stimulates specialized nerve cells called mechanosensory cells that trigger the muscle contractions that help squeeze food through the gut.

The person will naturally poop the pill out after it stimulates the gut. Yes, they get flushed.