There’s a New Thing Called “Maskfishing” And It’s Super Popular On Dating Apps!
Lure other singles by hiding your true appearance!
This new trend has become so popular that the dating app, adultfriendfinder.com has banned the practice!
It makes sense that people would want to see a potential mate with a mask on considering that we’re in the middle of a pandemic.
A survey from dating.com found that 83% of those surveyed prefer to pursue a potential partner who thinks like-minded in terms of pandemic safety protocols. So seeing a person with a mask on is more appealing and more likely going to make a person Swipe Right.
But Maskfishing gives off the impression, to some, that that person is hiding something. The person behind the mask may be trying to lure a person that would be out of their league.
But eventually, the mask will come off, and all will be revealed!