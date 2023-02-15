There’s A Pill That Could Help Reduce Your Risk Of Binge Drinking

A new study from researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, found that swallowing a pill an hour before embarking on a night out could “significantly reduce” the number of alcoholic drinks consumed and the intensity of alcohol cravings.

There’s a pill called Naltrexone and it works to inhibit the euphoric feeling of being drunk by blocking endorphins.

Now researchers are exploring the benefits of binge drinkers taking the drug as needed. Binge drinking is typically defined as five or more drinks for men and four or more drinks for women within the span of two to three hours.

Nausea and headaches are known side effects of naltrexone, but the researchers claim nausea subsided as participants got used to the treatment.

Typically associated with college students, binge drinking has become a serious problem among other adults as well.

The CDC lists unintentional injuries, violence, sexually transmitted infections, accidental pregnancies or poor pregnancy outcomes, chronic disease and cancer as some of the adverse effects of drinking too much.