There’s A Thing Called Beggars’ Night! The Night Before Halloween!

As the weather cools and the leaves change colour, the countdown to Halloween begins.

It’s about time to plan a trip to your favourite pumpkin patch and, of course, find the right costume for Beggars’ Night.

Wait, Beggars’ night? What’s that?

It’s a tradition foreign to many, but trick-or-treaters in many places around the world and in parts of the USA go out on Oct. 30, not Oct. 31.

“Instead, younger children were encouraged to Trick-or-Treat on another night, before Halloween. The chosen date for Beggars Night varies and is typically dependent on the day Halloween falls each year.[1] Beggars Night typically begins after school and often concludes between 6 and 8 PM.”

It’s a quirky and unique tradition started about 80 years ago to curb the violence and vandalism that had become an annual problem on Halloween night.