THERE’S NOW A SUPPORT GROUP FOR WOMEN NAMED “KAREN”

The name “Karen” has definitely had a tough go recently, and it’s now become more or less universally known as the term to describe a woman whose privilege is showing.

So now, a woman named Caren Robinson in Grand Rapids, Michigan is trying to start a network of support groups for women named Karen.

She says the goal is to, “Create that positive social change through actions, words, and outreach.” So far, it’s not going great, her Facebook page for the group has just over a dozen members.