THERE’S NOW FRUITY PEBBLES MAKE-UP!

A cosmetics company has just put out a new makeup line that’s inspired by Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles cereal.

There are lip oils, lip gloss, brush kits, highlighters, and two 18-color eyeshadow palettes, one for Fruity Pebbles and one for Cocoa Pebbles.

The Fruity Pebbles products are more colourful and rainbow-inspired, while the Cocoa Pebbles items have darker and warmer tones.

Unfortunately, they are NOT edible, which seems like a missed opportunity.

They do smell like the cereals, so that’s interesting but other than that, there’s no way that anyone would know you were wearing Pebbles makeup unless they saw the packaging.

The products cost between $8 and $22 and are available through Revolution Beauty.