THERE’S NOW VELVEETA CHEESE-SCENTED NAIL POLISH

It’s old-fashioned, outdated chivalry for men to KISS a woman’s hand when greeting her. These days, most people would say it’s Cheesy. And now, it could be cheesy, LITERALLY.

Velveeta has launched a new cheese-scented nail polish. So there’s finally a way for a woman to make it look and smell like she just made some macaroni and cheese, and hasn’t washed her hands. (???)

It’s called “Velveeta Pinkies Out Polish“, and it includes a cheese-scented red and yellow nail polish duo for $15. They are also selling “That’s La Dolce Velveeta” nail stickers for $4.99.

To be clear, the nail polish just SMELLS like Velveeta, it wasn’t made with it, so you’ll want to avoid eating it. (Also, Velveeta says these are vegan and cruelty-free.)

The products are available at NailsInc.com while supplies last.