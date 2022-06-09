Listen Live

THERE’S NOW VELVEETA CHEESE-SCENTED NAIL POLISH

Not sure I want my hands to smell like cheese!

By Kool Mornings

It’s old-fashioned, outdated chivalry for men to KISS a woman’s hand when greeting her.  These days, most people would say it’s Cheesy.  And now, it could be cheesy, LITERALLY.

Velveeta has launched a new cheese-scented nail polish.  So there’s finally a way for a woman to make it look and smell like she just made some macaroni and cheese, and hasn’t washed her hands.  (???)

It’s called “Velveeta Pinkies Out Polish“, and it includes a cheese-scented red and yellow nail polish duo for $15.  They are also selling “That’s La Dolce Velveeta” nail stickers for $4.99.

To be clear, the nail polish just SMELLS like Velveeta, it wasn’t made with it, so you’ll want to avoid eating it.  (Also, Velveeta says these are vegan and cruelty-free.)

The products are available at NailsInc.com while supplies last.  

