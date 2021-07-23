These Are The Most Stressful Life Situations!
First dates, work presentations, and phoning a stranger!
There are many things that cause unnecessary distress, and as much as we try to avoid these situations, they’re going to happen!
According to a new survey, almost three-quarters will avoid stressful situations (72 percent), while half will deliberately put them off if they are already feeling anxious.
While Health, financial and family problems are among the top things to stress us out, there are a few others that cause anxiety.
Running late, a job interview, and forgetting something important you had to do stresses us out also!
Daily stresses include, not being able to sleep at night, getting into a fight with your partner, and traffic.
Here are more stressful experiences:
10. Worrying you have upset a friend
11. Tight deadlines
12. Having to give a presentation (or virtual) at work
13. Waking up late
14. Forgetting what to say when doing a presentation
15. Saying the wrong thing to a friend
16. Driving on unknown roads
17. Clothes not fitting
18. Other people turning up late
19. Making a phone call to a stranger
20. Not knowing what to buy someone as a gift
21. Problems with your skin
22. Attending a meeting
23. What to wear to an event
24. Getting a stain on your clothes
25. Bumping into an ex-partner
26. Having accidentally double-booked social events
27. Dating
28. Seeing people post lockdown/socializing post lockdown
29. Accidentally ‘liking’ an old photo on someone’s social media
30. What to wear as you have come out of lockdown /choosing post lockdown outfit