These Are The Top Toys That Adults Have Stashed Away
I miss my Cabbage Patch Kids!
A study of 2,000 adults revealed they each have an average of 20 toys and playthings stashed away, with 65 percent planning to pass them down to their children or grandchildren.
The toys we’re stashing include Barbie, LEGO and Hot Wheels.
Other popular items stored away also include Fisher Price telephones, Slinkys and Rubik’s Cubes.
While favourites from the 1990s, like Gameboys and Etch-a-Sketch, can still be found in many homes.
It also found 57 percent of those who have kept their treasured toys since they were a child have done so because they hold special memories for them.
And 59 percent of these believe their children or grandchildren will get the same levels of enjoyment from them that they had in their youth.
Top 40 toys Adults have stashed away
- Barbie
- LEGO
- Hot Wheels
- G.I. Joe
- Suzy Homemaker
- Fisher Price telephone
- Lite-Brite
- Slinky
- Rubik’s Cube
- Nerf Ball
- Fisher Price record player
- Sylvanian Family
- My Little Pony
- Etch A Sketch
- Fisher Price Little People
- Game Boy
- Weebles
- He-Man action figure
- Beanie Babies
- SEGA
- Troll Doll
- Mr. Potato Head
- Barbie’s Dream House
- Care Bear
- Tonka Truck
- Star Wars action figures
- Transformers
- Playmobil
- Simon
- Chatter Telephone
- Polly Pocket
- Cabbage Patch Kids
- Chatty Cathy
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures
- Easy-Bake Oven
- Flatsy Doll
- Teddy Ruxpin
- Speak & Spell
- See ‘n Say
- Snoopy Sno-Cone Machine