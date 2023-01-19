Listen Live

These Are The Top Toys That Adults Have Stashed Away 

I miss my Cabbage Patch Kids!

By Kool Mornings

A study of 2,000 adults revealed they each have an average of 20 toys and playthings stashed away, with 65 percent planning to pass them down to their children or grandchildren.

The toys we’re stashing include Barbie, LEGO and Hot Wheels.

Other popular items stored away also include Fisher Price telephones, Slinkys and Rubik’s Cubes.

While favourites from the 1990s, like Gameboys and Etch-a-Sketch, can still be found in many homes.

It also found 57 percent of those who have kept their treasured toys since they were a child have done so because they hold special memories for them.

And 59 percent of these believe their children or grandchildren will get the same levels of enjoyment from them that they had in their youth.

Top 40 toys Adults have stashed away

  1. Barbie
  2. LEGO
  3. Hot Wheels
  4. G.I. Joe
  5. Suzy Homemaker
  6. Fisher Price telephone
  7. Lite-Brite
  8. Slinky
  9. Rubik’s Cube
  10. Nerf Ball
  11. Fisher Price record player
  12. Sylvanian Family
  13. My Little Pony
  14. Etch A Sketch
  15. Fisher Price Little People
  16. Game Boy
  17. Weebles
  18. He-Man action figure
  19. Beanie Babies
  20. SEGA
  21. Troll Doll
  22. Mr. Potato Head
  23. Barbie’s Dream House
  24. Care Bear
  25. Tonka Truck
  26. Star Wars action figures
  27. Transformers
  28. Playmobil
  29. Simon
  30. Chatter Telephone
  31. Polly Pocket
  32. Cabbage Patch Kids
  33. Chatty Cathy
  34. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures
  35. Easy-Bake Oven
  36. Flatsy Doll
  37. Teddy Ruxpin
  38. Speak & Spell
  39. See ‘n Say
  40. Snoopy Sno-Cone Machine

