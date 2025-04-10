These Colour-Coded Wristbands Let You Signal If You’re Down to Chat!

Bars can be loud, busy, and filled with people who sometimes don’t get the hint. Whether you’re out for a night of mingling or just want to nurse your drink in peace, wouldn’t it be nice if there was a way to say so without actually having to say so?

Well, now there is — thanks to a genius little invention out of Japan called “Tonight’s Wristband.” Think of them like social “mood rings” for the bar crowd.

Your Social Vibe, Now in Wristband Form

Each wristband is printed with a short message and comes in one of three colours, depending on what kind of night you’re having:

Green = Down to Chat

You’re open to conversation and ready for a light-hearted chat with anyone nearby. Maybe you’ve got stories to tell, or maybe you just want to banter about your favourite cocktail.

Yellow = New in Town

You're open to chatting and looking for recommendations. Perfect if you’re travelling solo, just moved to the area, or want a local’s guide to the best spots in town.

Red = Please Leave Me Alone

You’re not feeling social. You came for the drinks, not the drama. This is the wristband equivalent of noise-cancelling headphones.

Affordable, Fun, and Free (for Now)

A set of six will eventually retail for about $3.50, but if you act fast, they’re giving some away for free until April 30. All you have to do is follow the See You in Noge Instagram or Twitter accounts and slide into their DMs to request a set.

Between wild nights out and solo sips at the bar, this just might be the smartest accessory you can bring with you — aside from your actual ID.