The top things adults miss most from childhood are waking up without a care in the world, school holidays, and having no life admin.

Sadly, 56% of adults say they have lost their sense of fun with age.

Getting pocket money, playing in the park and watching TV as soon as they got home from school was featured in the top 20 list. (below)

Remember the Wonderful World of Disney on Sunday Nights?

Others miss things being done for them including cooking, laundry and lunches being made.

Waking up feeling excited, particularly on their birthday, was also featured.

The research went on to find that more than a quarter wish they hadn’t taken childhood for granted when they were young, and the most fun age was revealed as nine years old.

In comparison, 27 was found to be the average age adults lost their sense of fun.

You Can Learn from Children…

Among the things adults think they could learn from youngsters were making more time for fun, seeing the best in people and starting the day with positivity.

According to the study, adults that partake in childish fun like colouring, taking a nap or playing an arcade machine were fun to feel happier.

Top 20 Things Adults Miss About Being A Child!