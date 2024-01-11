Listen Live

THINGS EVERYONE SHOULD KEEP IN THEIR GLOVE COMPARTMENT, ACCORDING TO A MECHANIC

Have you ever opened that manual?

By Kool Mornings

Let’s be honest, glove compartments are often used to store things like sunglasses, paperwork, and pretty much anything else that’s NOT gloves.

Moms Are Blasting Music In Their Cars While Driving Around Just To Get Away! 

Well, a mechanic has weighed in with suggestions of what useful items you should keep in yours.  Here they are:

1.  Flashlight

2.  Your vehicle’s manual

3.  Proof of insurance and registration

4.  Tire pressure gauge

5.  Mini first aid kit

6.  Pen and paper  (How old-fashioned!)

7.  A multi-tool:  It’s more than a Swiss Army knife.  It includes pliers, a screwdriver, and a small knife.

8.  Spare fuses:  It’s good to have back-ups in case one blows while on the road.  You can reference your vehicle’s manual if you don’t know how to replace it.

Related posts

How Many Perfect Sleeps We Get Per Year!

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

Barbie Announced Their 2024 Career Of The Year Collection! 