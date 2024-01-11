THINGS EVERYONE SHOULD KEEP IN THEIR GLOVE COMPARTMENT, ACCORDING TO A MECHANIC

Let’s be honest, glove compartments are often used to store things like sunglasses, paperwork, and pretty much anything else that’s NOT gloves.

Well, a mechanic has weighed in with suggestions of what useful items you should keep in yours. Here they are:

1. Flashlight

2. Your vehicle’s manual

3. Proof of insurance and registration

4. Tire pressure gauge

5. Mini first aid kit

6. Pen and paper (How old-fashioned!)

7. A multi-tool: It’s more than a Swiss Army knife. It includes pliers, a screwdriver, and a small knife.

8. Spare fuses: It’s good to have back-ups in case one blows while on the road. You can reference your vehicle’s manual if you don’t know how to replace it.