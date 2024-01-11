THINGS EVERYONE SHOULD KEEP IN THEIR GLOVE COMPARTMENT, ACCORDING TO A MECHANIC
Have you ever opened that manual?
Let’s be honest, glove compartments are often used to store things like sunglasses, paperwork, and pretty much anything else that’s NOT gloves.
Well, a mechanic has weighed in with suggestions of what useful items you should keep in yours. Here they are:
1. Flashlight
2. Your vehicle’s manual
3. Proof of insurance and registration
4. Tire pressure gauge
5. Mini first aid kit
6. Pen and paper (How old-fashioned!)
7. A multi-tool: It’s more than a Swiss Army knife. It includes pliers, a screwdriver, and a small knife.
8. Spare fuses: It’s good to have back-ups in case one blows while on the road. You can reference your vehicle’s manual if you don’t know how to replace it.