Things From the 80s and 90s That Gen Z is Missing Out On…

There is something to be said about those of us who grew up before the mid-90s. A reddit feed asked the question, what things are Gen Z’s missing out on from your generation?

Here’s what people had to say:

Gen Z will never be unreachable. Prior to smartphones, you weren’t able to track a person down all the time!

Not having all your mistakes forever uploaded to the net. The things that we did growing up, there’s no record of…

Watching a live performance or concert without millions of phones blocking your view! And it not costing a small fortune to see your favourite artist.

Playing video games on one machine! Nintendo used to come with two controllers and you would sit on the couch and play together… Now you have to have 2 separate systems…

Having your self-esteem affected by only your immediate peers and not the internet!

Parents that let their kids run free.!

Watching someone say something idiotic to someone and getting punched in the face for it, and not hiding behind a keyboard.

Musical involvement. Spotify has made everything so available, but it seems it has also destroyed that sense of connection. When you were only buying a few cds every year, you got to know those albums inside out. Interviews with the artists would reveal their influences that would often lead you down a new, unfamiliar path, and was a journey that could take years. Now, it’s instantaneous, and a little disposable.

Handwritten letters, mix tapes, feeling safe at school…