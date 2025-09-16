Are These Things Really Just for Kids? Canadians Weigh In

Between Disney adults, Harry Potter superfans, and grown-ups battling over Pokémon cards, it’s getting harder to tell what’s actually just for kids these days. But a new poll of over 2,000 adults tried to settle it once and for all.

Here are the Top 10 things most people say should stay in the kid zone:

Trick-or-treating – 81% agree this one’s for kids (though honestly, if an adult in a SpongeBob onesie showed up at my door, I’d still hand over a KitKat). Dolls. Bumper bowling. Stuffed animals. Colouring books. Legos. (Cue the sound of every millennial LEGO collector furiously disagreeing.) Dressing up in costumes. Surprisingly, 14% of people think adults shouldn’t even dress up for Halloween. Party poopers. Harry Potter. Disney movies. Trading cards. (Pokémon or baseball, pick your nostalgia poison.)

The Kidults Strike Back

On the flip side, plenty of so-called “kid things” scored high as fun for all ages.

That includes eating ice cream (87%), arts and crafts (75%), board games (74%), recreational sports (73%), and even calling someone your “best friend” (71%). Oh, and ketchup on hot dogs — 70% say it’s ageless. (The other 30% are clearly from Chicago.)

Missing Childhood

Turns out, nostalgia is real: 78% of adults say they miss being a kid at least a little, and one in five miss it a lot. Maybe that’s why grown-ups are still clinging to their LEGO sets and Disney+ subscriptions.

Because sometimes, the most “adult” thing you can do is admit you just want to colour outside the lines.