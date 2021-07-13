Listen Live

Things Parents Help Pay For Even After Their Kids Are Grown!

A new study on Mirror.Co.UK looked at the top things parents help pay for even when their kids are grown-ups. And it found the average parent spends over four grand a YEAR on their adult children.

 

Here are the top ten things we help our kids pay for as adults . . .

1.  Groceries.  Especially when they’re in college, or just getting their own place.

2.  Household items, including furniture.

3.  Stuff for THEIR kids when you’re a grandparent.

4.  Bills.

5.  Emergency expenses.

6.  Vacations.

7.  Cars.

8.  Rent or mortgage payments.

9.  A down payment on their first home.

10.  Travel expenses, like plane tickets home.

