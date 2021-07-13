Things Parents Help Pay For Even After Their Kids Are Grown!
That sounds about right!
A new study on Mirror.Co.UK looked at the top things parents help pay for even when their kids are grown-ups. And it found the average parent spends over four grand a YEAR on their adult children.
Here are the top ten things we help our kids pay for as adults . . .
1. Groceries. Especially when they’re in college, or just getting their own place.
2. Household items, including furniture.
3. Stuff for THEIR kids when you’re a grandparent.
4. Bills.
5. Emergency expenses.
6. Vacations.
7. Cars.
8. Rent or mortgage payments.
9. A down payment on their first home.
10. Travel expenses, like plane tickets home.