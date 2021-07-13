Things Parents Help Pay For Even After Their Kids Are Grown!

A new study on Mirror.Co.UK looked at the top things parents help pay for even when their kids are grown-ups. And it found the average parent spends over four grand a YEAR on their adult children.

Here are the top ten things we help our kids pay for as adults . . .

1. Groceries. Especially when they’re in college, or just getting their own place.

2. Household items, including furniture.

3. Stuff for THEIR kids when you’re a grandparent.

4. Bills.

5. Emergency expenses.

6. Vacations.

7. Cars.

8. Rent or mortgage payments.

9. A down payment on their first home.

10. Travel expenses, like plane tickets home.