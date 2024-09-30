Things People Argue About With Their In-Laws
Ever feel like you clash with your in-laws more than you’d like? You’re not alone.
According to recent research, most people find themselves in an argument with their in-laws once a month. So, what’s triggering all this tension?
A survey conducted by Talker Research for Newsweek found that the number one topic of in-law disputes is, unsurprisingly, politics. 31% of people said they’ve butted heads with their partner’s parents over political views, which outpaced other hot topics like lifestyle choices and relationship-related arguments.
But that’s not all! Let’s dive into the top five things people argue about with their in-laws—and some advice on how to handle it, because sometimes family harmony feels like a full-time job.
Top 5 Things People Argue About With Their In-Laws:
- Politics (31%)
It’s no shock that political discussions can turn fiery, especially across different generations. Navigating conversations about who voted for whom or what policy should be passed can be a minefield.
- Lifestyle Choices (22%)
Whether it’s your diet, career path, or decision to travel for six months, lifestyle choices come in a close second. Sometimes, living life on your terms doesn’t align with your in-laws’ expectations.
- Disputes About Their Partner (21%)
It can be awkward when in-laws step in with relationship advice. More than one in five people find themselves arguing over their partner’s behaviour, adding fuel to the family drama.
- Money (19%)
Talking finances with in-laws can get tricky, especially when different families have different values about spending, saving, or borrowing.
- Parenting Decisions (18%)
The age-old debate: who’s raising the kids the "right" way? From screen time to snacks, in-laws often have opinions about how you’re parenting—and they aren’t always subtle about it.
A Tense Relationship?
Given all these clashes, it’s no wonder 27% of people dread spending a weekend with their in-laws. One-third of people said they’d outright refuse to take a vacation with them. Ouch! And when it comes to childcare? Only one in ten would willingly leave their little ones with their in-laws over their parents.
Related: The Subjects Of Most Common Household Arguments
How to Handle the Drama
While these issues are common, they don’t have to lead to full-blown family feuds. Here are some tips to ease the tension:
- Set Boundaries: It’s okay to say that certain topics (like politics) are off the table.
- Pick Your Battles: Not every disagreement needs a resolution. Sometimes, it’s best to agree to disagree.
- Communicate Clearly: If a particular subject keeps coming up, have an open conversation about it outside of a heated moment.
Keeping the peace with in-laws may feel challenging, but with a little patience and communication, it’s possible to navigate these tricky waters!
