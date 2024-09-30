Ever feel like you clash with your in-laws more than you’d like? You’re not alone.

According to recent research, most people find themselves in an argument with their in-laws once a month. So, what’s triggering all this tension?

A survey conducted by Talker Research for Newsweek found that the number one topic of in-law disputes is, unsurprisingly, politics. 31% of people said they’ve butted heads with their partner’s parents over political views, which outpaced other hot topics like lifestyle choices and relationship-related arguments.

But that’s not all! Let’s dive into the top five things people argue about with their in-laws—and some advice on how to handle it, because sometimes family harmony feels like a full-time job.

Top 5 Things People Argue About With Their In-Laws:

Politics (31%)

It’s no shock that political discussions can turn fiery, especially across different generations. Navigating conversations about who voted for whom or what policy should be passed can be a minefield.

Lifestyle Choices (22%)

Whether it’s your diet, career path, or decision to travel for six months, lifestyle choices come in a close second. Sometimes, living life on your terms doesn’t align with your in-laws’ expectations.

Disputes About Their Partner (21%)

It can be awkward when in-laws step in with relationship advice. More than one in five people find themselves arguing over their partner’s behaviour, adding fuel to the family drama.

Money (19%)

Talking finances with in-laws can get tricky, especially when different families have different values about spending, saving, or borrowing.

Parenting Decisions (18%)

The age-old debate: who’s raising the kids the "right" way? From screen time to snacks, in-laws often have opinions about how you’re parenting—and they aren’t always subtle about it.

A Tense Relationship?

Given all these clashes, it’s no wonder 27% of people dread spending a weekend with their in-laws. One-third of people said they’d outright refuse to take a vacation with them. Ouch! And when it comes to childcare? Only one in ten would willingly leave their little ones with their in-laws over their parents.

How to Handle the Drama

While these issues are common, they don’t have to lead to full-blown family feuds. Here are some tips to ease the tension:

Set Boundaries: It’s okay to say that certain topics (like politics) are off the table.

It’s okay to say that certain topics (like politics) are off the table. Pick Your Battles: Not every disagreement needs a resolution. Sometimes, it’s best to agree to disagree.

Not every disagreement needs a resolution. Sometimes, it’s best to agree to disagree. Communicate Clearly: If a particular subject keeps coming up, have an open conversation about it outside of a heated moment.

Keeping the peace with in-laws may feel challenging, but with a little patience and communication, it’s possible to navigate these tricky waters!