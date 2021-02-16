Things People Will Never Do Again After COVID-19!
Is there something you will never do again?
This pandemic has taught us a lot about human behaviours, and what not to do again once we are past this.
A study of 2,000 adults found that there are things that we will try not to do moving forward.
For example, eight in 10 people will try not to share things with other people, while almost three-quarters will now always, maintain social distance from those they don’t know.
Using make-up samples at the store of sharing lip balm may be a thing of the past. Buffets may be a hard sell in the future as the fear of germs will still be fresh in people’s minds.
TOP 50 THINGS BRITS WON’T DO AFTER LOCKDOWN
1. Use someone else’s lip balm
2. Sneak a bite of someone else’s sandwich
3. Use store make-up samples
4. Snog a stranger on a night out
5. Borrow a swimming costume from someone else
6. Use someone else’s make up
7. Stand close to people at the bar or in a queue
8. Leave the house without hand sanitizer
9. Share a pack of crisps in a pub
10. Use someone else’s deodorant
11. Get someone to check if your breath smells
12. Go to a buffet-style restaurant
13. Hold the handrail on an escalator
14. Hold onto public transport e.g. the bus/tube handles/pole
15. Shake someone’s hand
16. Borrow gloves from someone else
17. Drink from mugs/glasses at work
18. Chat in close proximity to someone in a club
19. Sit next to someone on public transport
20. Use office cutlery
21. Try on someone else’s glasses to see what they look like
22. Share clothes with a friend
23. Use your fingertips to push pelican crossing buttons
24. Use gym equipment after someone else
25. High five someone
26. Use someone else’s nail varnish
27. Share takeaway food dishes with others
28. Let someone else pack your shopping in the bags at the supermarket
29. Go to a live sporting event
30. Use a public toilet
31. Sit on a train without sanitizing the area
32. Hotdesk at work
33. Partake in free food giveaways at work
34. Use someone else’s pen
35. Try on sunglasses in a shop
36. Take part in an office ‘tea round’
37. Use your fingertips to operate cashpoints
38. Pay for things with cash
39. Check your hair in someone’s sunglasses reflection
40. Use a swing at a park
41. Buy something from a charity shop
42. Go back to the office at all
43. Accept a cup of tea from someone else
44. Go to shopping malls
45. Sit in the back seat of a car next to someone
46. Sleepover at someone else’s house
47. Having a slice of birthday cake at a party
48. Sample someone else’s baking
49. Pose for a group photo
50. Use a toilet at someone else’s house