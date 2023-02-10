Things That Annoy Us About The Super Bowl!

These are some of the things that annoy people about the biggest sporting event of the year! A guy went on a rant about all the annoying things that are associated with the Super Bowl-here are the highlights!

The fact that the game is held on a neutral field.

The Super Bowl is a spectacle!

FACT:

That’s what happens when you have 80 million people who don’t care about football deciding that they are going to watch the final game of the season. Sunday Night Football on NBC is the most-watched show on television. It generates just about 20 million viewers each week. More than 100 million people will watch the Super Bowl on Fox this Sunday.

Having to call it “The Big Game”: Because we didn’t pay to use the name…

Commercials are now released early. All the new commercials are now released on the internet before Sunday, thus ruining the excitement and anticipation of seeing them during the game. This is a bonus for Canadians who don’t get the American feed.

People who don’t watch football ask you who you think is going to win the Super Bowl: I get this is supposed to be a conversation starter, but when you don’t even know the two teams playing in the game, don’t this question.

Two weeks off between Championship Sunday and Super Bowl Sunday…

The one thing we can all agree on, is that we all look forward to the halftime show!