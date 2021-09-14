Listen Live

THINGS THAT EVERYONE SHOULD DO BEFORE WINNING $10,000

Kool or Not Kool is back and we have your chance to win up to $10,000!

By Kool Mornings

Here are things everyone should do before winning 10 grand!

 

  1. Know how many chances you have to win!  Kool FM gives you many changes throughout the day.

  2. Figure out how you’ll spend $10,000!  It’s potentially life-changing money!  So how will you spend it? Paying bills? Treating yourself? There’s no judgment from us!

  3. Download the radio player app so you can stream, KOOL FM everywhere you go so you don’t miss the chance at some serious cash.


  4. Practice your reaction when you find out you’ve just won big money!

  5. Practice your money counting skills!

  6. Remember your favourite radio station!  KOOL FM is the only station with the most cash, and yes!  We’re bragging!

Related posts

THE TOP SOUNDS THAT TRIGGER HAPPY MEMORIES INCLUDE FAVOURITE SONGS, WAVES ON THE BEACH, AND A CRACKLING FIREPLACE

Research reveals vaccinated people have cut off their closest friends for refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

62% OF HOLIDAY SHOPPERS PLAN TOP BUY ONLINE