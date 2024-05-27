THINGS THAT GRIND OUR GEARS
Small talk is the worst!
A new survey asked adults about all the things that have been grinding their gears in the past few months and saw one in two cite the cost of food and essentials as the most major annoyance.
THINGS THAT HAVE ANNOYED US IN RECENT MONTHS
- Grocery prices – 47%
- Politicians – 41%
- Someone else’s driving/driving habits – 29%
- Crowds – 23%
- Weather – 21%
- Customer service – 19%
- Social media trends – 17%
- Tipping culture – 16%
- Music you don’t like – 15%
- TV volume being too loud – 15%
- Ticket prices (concerts/events) – 14%
- Products locked behind plastic on the shelves – 14%
- AI – 14%
- Reality TV – 14%
- Self-checkouts – 13%
- Computer issues – 13%
- Tech billionaires – 12%
- Parking – 10%
- Movies being too dark – 9%
- Text language/abbreviations – 8%