Listen Live

THINGS THAT GRIND OUR GEARS

Small talk is the worst!

By Kool Mornings

A new survey asked adults about all the things that have been grinding their gears in the past few months and saw one in two cite the cost of food and essentials as the most major annoyance.

THE MOST ANNOYING WORK TERMS

THINGS THAT HAVE ANNOYED US IN RECENT MONTHS

  1. Grocery prices – 47%
  2. Politicians – 41%
  3. Someone else’s driving/driving habits – 29%
  4. Crowds – 23%
  5. Weather – 21%
  6. Customer service – 19%
  7. Social media trends – 17%
  8. Tipping culture – 16%
  9. Music you don’t like – 15%
  10. TV volume being too loud – 15%
  11. Ticket prices (concerts/events) – 14%
  12. Products locked behind plastic on the shelves – 14%
  13. AI – 14%
  14. Reality TV – 14%
  15. Self-checkouts – 13%
  16. Computer issues – 13%
  17. Tech billionaires – 12%
  18. Parking – 10%
  19. Movies being too dark – 9%
  20. Text language/abbreviations – 8%

Related posts

10 THINGS PEOPLE ARE CONVINCED OTHERS ONLY PRETEND TO ENJOY

PEOPLE SAY THAT MOVING IS MORE OVERWHELMING THAN LOSING A JOB!

WOULD YOU GO TO SOMEONE’S HALF-BIRTHDAY PARTY?