Things That Make You Feel Old
My clothes are vintage!
The average adult says they feel seven years older than they are when this happens! It’s become more apparent that I am no longer in my 30s.
WHAT MAKES PEOPLE REALIZE THEY’RE GETTING OLD?
- Hearing a song I know on the “oldies” radio station 43%
- Catching myself squinting at the small print to make out what it says 38%
- Grunting when getting up from a seat or from bed 37%
- Seeing a celebrity I’ve never heard of or recognize 33%
- Having trouble seeing in a dim light room or restaurant 26%
- Not being on TikTok, Snapchat, or newer social media 24%
- Realizing something I use every day came out several years ago 22%
- Holding my arms out to read a menu or printed material 17%
- Not being up to date on current events or trends 16%
- Not understanding current event jokes 13%
- Having my clothing be called “vintage” in public 10%