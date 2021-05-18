Listen Live

Things That Make You Feel Old

My clothes are vintage!

By Kool Mornings

The average adult says they feel seven years older than they are when this happens!  It’s become more apparent that I am no longer in my 30s.

WHAT MAKES PEOPLE REALIZE THEY’RE GETTING OLD?

 

  1. Hearing a song I know on the “oldies” radio station                                  43%
  2. Catching myself squinting at the small print to make out what it says   38%
  3. Grunting when getting up from a seat or from bed                                    37%
  4. Seeing a celebrity I’ve never heard of or recognize                                     33%
  5. Having trouble seeing in a dim light room or restaurant                          26%
  6. Not being on TikTok, Snapchat, or newer social media                            24%
  7. Realizing something I use every day came out several years ago            22%
  8. Holding my arms out to read a menu or printed material                        17%
  9. Not being up to date on current events or trends                                       16%
  10. Not understanding current event jokes                                                         13%
  11. Having my clothing be called “vintage” in public                                       10%

