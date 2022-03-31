THINGS THAT USED TO MEAN YOU WERE “UPPER CLASS”, THAT NOW SIGNAL YOU’RE “LOWER CLASS”
Did you ever know someone who had a laser disk player?
If you’re old enough, you probably remember, years ago, when you’d see a giant, 10-foot satellite dish outside someone’s house and think, “Wow, they must be rich.” Now, you might think they’re too cheap or lazy to get rid of it.
There’s a new thread online where people are talking about things that USED to mean you were the upper class that now signal that you’re lower class.
And here are the highlights:
A 35-inch TV,
Giant satellite dish
wall-to-wall carpeting, carpeting in your bathrooms,
flip-phones,
lots of shares in Blockbuster Video,
having a wallet with a long plastic sleeve of credit cards,
dial-up Internet,
waterbeds,
wallpaper,
smoking cigarettes,
and, going back about a hundred years ago, poor people had horses and rich people had cars.