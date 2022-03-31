THINGS THAT USED TO MEAN YOU WERE “UPPER CLASS”, THAT NOW SIGNAL YOU’RE “LOWER CLASS”

If you’re old enough, you probably remember, years ago, when you’d see a giant, 10-foot satellite dish outside someone’s house and think, “Wow, they must be rich.” Now, you might think they’re too cheap or lazy to get rid of it.

There’s a new thread online where people are talking about things that USED to mean you were the upper class that now signal that you’re lower class.

And here are the highlights:

A 35-inch TV,

Giant satellite dish

wall-to-wall carpeting, carpeting in your bathrooms,

flip-phones,

lots of shares in Blockbuster Video,

having a wallet with a long plastic sleeve of credit cards,

dial-up Internet,

waterbeds,

wallpaper,

smoking cigarettes,

and, going back about a hundred years ago, poor people had horses and rich people had cars.