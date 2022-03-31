Listen Live

THINGS THAT USED TO MEAN YOU WERE “UPPER CLASS”, THAT NOW SIGNAL YOU’RE “LOWER CLASS”

Did you ever know someone who had a laser disk player?

By Kool Mornings

If you’re old enough, you probably remember, years ago, when you’d see a giant, 10-foot satellite dish outside someone’s house and think, “Wow, they must be rich.” Now, you might think they’re too cheap or lazy to get rid of it.

 

There’s a new thread online where people are talking about things that USED to mean you were the upper class that now signal that you’re lower class.

 

Related: Forget Tylenol, Nostalgia Works As A Pain Reliever Too…

 

And here are the highlights:

A 35-inch TV,
Giant satellite dish
wall-to-wall carpeting, carpeting in your bathrooms,
flip-phones,
lots of shares in Blockbuster Video,
having a wallet with a long plastic sleeve of credit cards,
dial-up Internet,
waterbeds,
wallpaper,
smoking cigarettes,
and, going back about a hundred years ago, poor people had horses and rich people had cars.

Related posts

The Most Stressful Hours And Days Of The Week For Women

This Is The Day That Most People Want To Go To Therapy!

Women Have Smellier Feet Then Men!