Things To Look Forward To In December!

It’s officially the holiday season which means that there are countless things to look forward to in the month of December!

Holiday sales! Even if you missed out on Black Friday, stores usually continue their sales thought the entire holiday season. Be prepared for the empty shelves, long lines.

Building A Gingerbread House

It’s frustrating, time-consuming, and may end in a constructional disaster but that never stops me from buying one of those completely inedible gingerbread house kits!

Decorating The Christmas Tree

Time to take out those embarrassing ornaments you made back in elementary school!

Ugly Christmas Sweater Parties

Something about a room full of people wearing obnoxiously ugly sweaters makes me extremely happy!

There are lots to watch this month!

Biggest December 2021 movies and where to watch

The Power of the Dog , Dec. 1 (Netflix)

, Dec. 1 (Netflix) Single All The Way, Dec. 2 (Netflix)

Try Harder, Dec. 3

The Rescue, Dec. 3 (Disney+)

West Side Story, Dec. 10

National Champions, Dec. 10

The Unforgivable, Dec. 10 (Netflix)

Back to the Outback, Dec. 10 (Netflix)

Being the Ricardos, Dec. 10

The Hand of God, Dec. 15 (Netflix)

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dec. 17

Swan Song, Dec. 17

Nightmare Alley, Dec. 17

The King’s Man, Dec 22

The Matrix Resurrections, Dec. 22 (HBO Max)

Sing 2, Dec. 22

Dec. 22 The Tender Bar, Dec. 22

Licorice Pizza, Dec. 22

Don’t Look Up, Dec. 24 (Netflix)

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story, Dec. 25

A Journal for Jordan, Dec. 25

The Tragedy of Macbeth, Dec. 25

Other important dates this month!

Hanukkah continues. The holiday started on November 28th and continues until December 6th!

Winter break starts on December 20th for the kids!

Festivus is on December 23rd!

December 25th- Christmas Day!

Kwanzaa starts December 26th to January 1st!

December 31st is New Year’s Eve as we are hopeful for a better 2022!

