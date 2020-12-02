THINGS TO LOOK FORWARD TO IN DECEMBER

December! The last month of the year! And based on this year, most of us couldn’t be happier to end this year! December brings many things to look forward to, regardless of the year we’ve had. For example:

December 10th is the first day of Hanukkah!

December 11th, the movie-musical “The Prom” with Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and James Corden hits Netflix.

December 18th, Christmas break starts for the kids!

December 15th “Tenet” will be on-demand!

December 24th is Christmas Eve

December 25th – SANTA! And also, the new Pixar movie “Soul” hits Disney-Plus And “Wonder Woman: 1984” finally hits theatres and HBO Max on Christmas Day.

OTHER FUN DAYS

National Cookie Day is this Friday . . . Dec. 4th

National Brownie Day is December 8th

National Ice Cream Day is the 13th . . .

Ugly Sweater Day is the 18th . . .

The first day of winter is December 21st . . .

Festivus is the 23rd . . .

Kwanzaa starts on the 26th . . .

And December 31st is New Year’s Eve when we finally say goodbye to 2020.