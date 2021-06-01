Things To Look Forward To In June

Things are looking up for us this month! Warmer weather is here, restrictions are slowly easing (hopefully) and we can wear flip flops!

Here are some things to look forward to during the month of June!

It’s Pride Month!

Pride Month is celebrated every June! Get ready to dust off the rainbow flags, find the glitter, and go join in the fun. With parades, festivals, and concerts, and virtual events going on across the globe, there’s always some way for you to get involved — as well as learn some important social history along the way.

June 1st– is “Say something nice day!” So why not try it!…

June 2nd– Stay-at-home-order is lifted! This means it’s no longer a crime to leave our homes for non-essential reasons, but we’ll have to wait a little longer before we can really do anything!

June 4th, The Temps will climb to 30+ and stay there for a while! Hot, hot, hot!

June 6th– National Yo-Yo Day… Every year on June 6th, we recognize the fun holiday. The day celebrates the iconic stringed toy that generations have enjoyed. June 6th is the perfect day to get out your yo-yo’s and try your hand at The Sleeper, Walk the Dog, Shooting the Moon, Around the World, or Hop the Fence.

June 14th– is when the first phase of reopening begins! The threshold for moving into Phase 1 is 60% of adults vaccinated with one dose, which Ontario has already reached.

This is what’s allowed:

Outdoor dining with up to four people per table

Outdoor gatherings up to 10 people

Essential retail at 25% capacity

Non-essential retail at 10% capacity

Outdoor religious services

Camping

Day camps for kids

Provincial parks

Outdoor pools and splash pads

Marinas

Other things to look forward to will include:

June 20th- First day of summer

June 20th- Father’s Day

June 25th- last day of school

On the TV and streaming front