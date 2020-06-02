THINGS TO LOOK FORWARD TO IN JUNE

As days and months seem to all blend together, it’s important to have a few things to look forward to. If you have nothing on your calendar, here are few events you can add!

Honouring the grads of 2020!

If you love golf, the PGA returns this month! The first event is the Charles Schwab Challenge that starts June 11th. 15 of the top 20 players in the world will be there.

The 2020 ESPY Awards are June 21st. The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air on June 26th. And the 2020 BET Awards are on June 28th.

Big TV premieres that include “Queer Eye,” “13 Reasons Why,” “Fuller House” the farewell season- all on Netflix!

Also some important dates to look forward to:

National Cheese Day is June 4th

National Donut Day is June 5th

National Best Friends Day is June 8th

National Bourbon Day is June 14th

National Martini Day is June 19th

National Selfie Day is June 21st

Father’s Day is also June 21st!