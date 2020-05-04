It’s a brand new month! Here are some things to look forward to in May!

As of May 4th, some non essential services will open up!

Mother’s Day on May 10th

May flowers…

Flip-Flops.

National Eat What You Want Day on the 11th

Pool Season is just a few weeks away!

You can get outdoors more…

The first unofficial long weekend of Summer- May 2-4

The new streaming service HBO Max launches on the 27th. It’ll include all the shows and movies on HBO, plus new original programming, and reruns of popular shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, and “South Park”.