Things to Look Forward to in November

As we enter the last two months of 2024, November offers plenty of things to get excited about!

Here are some of the month’s highlights:

1. Extra Hour of Sleep!

Daylight Saving Time ended Sunday, November 3rd giving us an extra hour of sleep. Make the most of it by catching up on some well-deserved rest or having a cozy, slow morning.

2. Election Day

Tuesday marks Election Day in the U.S., meaning the end of political ads (finally!). Although results might take a while, this day represents a chance to have a say in the country’s future.

3. Major Sporting Events

November is packed with sports action:

NBA : The season is just heating up.

: The season is just heating up. NASCAR Championship : The winner will be crowned on November 10th.

: The winner will be crowned on November 10th. Boxing Showdown: Jake Paul takes on Mike Tyson in a Netflix-streamed match on November 15th.

4. Blockbuster Movie Releases

Several highly anticipated movies are hitting theatres:

Gladiator II and Wicked on November 22nd

and on November 22nd Moana 2 on November 27th

5. New TV Premieres and Seasons

Get ready to binge some new shows and return to old favourites:

Yellowstone returns for Part 2 of Season 5

returns for Part 2 of Season 5 St. Denis Medical premieres on NBC on November 12th

premieres on NBC on November 12th Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 lands on Netflix on November 15th

Season 6 Part 2 lands on Netflix on November 15th Dune: Prophecy debuts on HBO and Max on November 17th

debuts on HBO and Max on November 17th The CMA Awards air on November 20th

6. Special Days to Celebrate

November’s packed with themed days:

National Sandwich Day – November 3rd

– November 3rd National Happy Hour Day – November 12th

– November 12th World Kindness Day – November 13th

– November 13th Black Friday – November 29th (get ready for sales!)

Local Events in Barrie, Ontario

Barrie Santa Claus Parade & Tree Lighting – November 16th

– November 16th Pancake Breakfast & Skate with Barrie Colts – November 16th

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Hits Toronto

Swifties, rejoice! Taylor Swift is set to perform six sold-out shows at Rogers Centre from November 14th to 16th and November 21st to 23rd. Expect epic outfits, incredible staging, and fan-favourite hits.

No-Shave November: Raising Awareness for Cancer

No-Shave November is back, encouraging men to grow out their facial hair for a good cause. The funds saved from grooming go toward cancer research and awareness. It’s also Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, so it’s the perfect time to support men’s health initiatives.

Remembrance Day – November 11th

On the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, Canadians pause to remember those who served and sacrificed in the military. Poppies will be worn in remembrance, and moments of silence will be observed across the country.

With so many events, celebrations, and causes to observe, November is set to be a memorable month!