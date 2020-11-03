THINGS TO LOOK FORWARD TO IN NOVEMBER

We are entering the festive season! Here are some things to look forward to this month in case you need a little motivation!

There is lots of TV to watch…

“Grey’s Anatomy” and “Law & Order: SVU” return next Thursday, season four of “The Crown” hits Netflix on the 15th, “N.C.I.S.” on the 17th.“ And Dawson’s Creek comes to Netflix!

Also if you like awards show, there are a few this month including;

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony airs Saturday on HBO, the “54th Annual CMA Awards” are the 11th, the “People’s Choice Awards” are the 15th, and the “American Music Awards” are the 22nd.

IMPORTANCE DATES INCLUDE:

Remembrance Day is on the 11th!

Every year, at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, we gather in memorial parks, community halls, workplaces, schools, and homes to stand in honour of all who have fallen. Together, we observe a moment of silence to mark the sacrifice of the many who have fallen in the service of their country and to acknowledge the courage of those who still serve.