THINGS TO LOOK FORWARD TO IN OCTOBER!
Sweater Weather!
While the bar is set very low this year, there are still lots of things to look forward to this month!
The changing colours! Take in the sights of the changing leaves on a cool fall day because it’s also “Sweater Weather,” is pretty awesome!
It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!
“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!” is a PEANUTS classic that is arguably at the top of all Halloween-themed shows ever to be created.
Everything Pumpkin!
From pumpkin Spice lattes, to David S. Pumpkin from SNL, there is no shortage of pumpkins…
Yet, another Presidential debate is coming October 28th- just in case you didn’t get enough…
Thanksgiving
Halloween!
Halloween-Themed movies!
Candy!
Other fun notable dates in October!
- October 3rd- National boyfriend day
- October 4th- National Taco Day
- October 4th- National Vodka Day
- October 5th- National Get Funky Day
- October 10th- I love Yarn Day
- October 29th- National Cat Day
- October 30th- National Frankenstein Day