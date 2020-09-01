Things To Look Forward To In September!

While we continue to live through this pandemic, we need to try and find fun, happiness, and health. Here are a few things to look forward to this month!

September 1st! National Acne Positivity Day!

The Labour Day Long Weekend Is coming!

The return to School! While most parents have their concerns, those kids that are returning to the classroom can look forward to some much needed social time with friends and teachers.

The First Day of Fall is September 22nd! This is also the first day that it’s acceptable to drink a pumpkin spice latte without getting weird looks!

Other notable days include:

Friday, September 4th- National Lazy Mom’s Day!

September 5th is National Cheese Pizza Day!

September 5th- National Be Late For Something Day

Sept. 7th- National Beer Lover’s Day

Sept. 15th- National Linguine Day