Things It’s Totally Normal to Have One Of… But Super Sketchy to Have Two

There was a hilarious question floating around online:

“What’s normal to have ONE of, but starts looking weird or suspicious if you have TWO?”

The answers did not disappoint. Here are some of the best ones…

1. One “crazy ex”? Relatable. Two? Hmm… 👀

We all have that one ex who could star in their own true-crime doc.

But if every ex is “crazy”? At some point, the common denominator might not be them…

2. Spouses who died in “mysterious circumstances.”

One tragic accident? Heartbreaking.

Two spouses with strange, dramatic endings?

Okay, Lifetime Movie Network, let’s calm down.

3. Two toilets in one bathroom 🚽🚽

Apparently, this is a thing. Meghan Trainor and her husband famously had side-by-side toilets.

One toilet: normal.

Two toilets: why are we… making eye contact?

4. Multiple divorces

One divorce? Totally understandable. Life happens.

Two or more people start asking very gentle, nosy questions like,

“So… what exactly is your type? Emotionally unavailable with a side of chaos?”

5. Life insurance policies… on other people

A little life insurance can be responsible.

But if you’ve got policies on several people, especially spouses or partners, it starts giving “Dateline episode in progress.”

6. Offshore bank accounts

One secret account? Suspicious.

Two or more? Okay, relax, Canadian Bond.

Nobody needs that many “tax efficiency strategies” unless they’re hiding more than just Sephora receipts.

7. Two phones 📱📱

One phone is standard. Two phones? Fine, if one is clearly for work.

Otherwise, we’re all silently wondering:

“Is that second phone for cheating, crime, or just TikTok in peace?”

Honestly, adulthood is wild. One of something is “normal and responsible.”

Two of the same thing, and suddenly it’s drama, mystery, or a full-blown red flag collection.