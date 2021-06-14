Things We Secretly Judge People For!

What are you secretly JUDGING people for? We try not to judge people, right? Let’s be real, we all totally do it!

Here are a few good ones people mentioned in a new list on Buzzfeed.com . . .

1. When someone forgets your name or keeps using the wrong name.

2. People who use their speakerphone in public, or play music out loud.

3. When someone’s rude to a waiter or any fast food worker.

4. Over-sharing on social media. Like putting every tiny problem in your life on blast.

5. How someone’s kids behave or don’t behave. Someone said it’s annoying when parents act like their kid’s temper tantrums are cute.

6. People who gossip. Especially since they’re probably gossiping about you too.

7. People who leave their shopping cart in the middle of the parking lot.

8. When the bathroom in someone’s home is really gross.

9. When someone says, “I don’t like animals.” Not wanting a pet is fine, but not liking animals, in general, is different.

10. When you put your turn signal on, and someone in the next lane speeds up to block you from merging.