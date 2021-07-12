Things We Will Still Buy With Cash!

We’ve become a cashless society for the most part! This was happening even before the pandemic totally freaked us out and we became germaphobes!

A new study looked at the top things we still use cash for. And here’s something quite surprising, young people really like cash. 52% of Gen Zers say it’s their favourite way to pay. That’s higher than any other age group.

Overall, the average person has $52 in their wallet right now. And there’s a limit to how much we’ll use in a single transition. If something costs more than $31, we’ll almost always use a card.

Here are the top things we still use cash for . . .

1. Tips at restaurants and bars, or for delivery drivers.

2. Fast food.

3. Candy and snacks.

4. Coffee.

5. Gas.

6. Groceries.

7. Drinks at a bar.

8. Personal care products, like makeup or other small items.

9. Gifts.

10. Donuts or pastries.