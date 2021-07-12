Listen Live

Things We Will Still Buy With Cash!

Cash is king!

By Kool Mornings

We’ve become a cashless society for the most part!  This was happening even before the pandemic totally freaked us out and we became germaphobes!

 

 

A new study looked at the top things we still use cash for.  And here’s something quite surprising, young people really like cash.  52% of Gen Zers say it’s their favourite way to pay.  That’s higher than any other age group.

 

 

Overall, the average person has $52 in their wallet right now.  And there’s a limit to how much we’ll use in a single transition.  If something costs more than $31, we’ll almost always use a card.

 

 

Here are the top things we still use cash for . . .

 

1.  Tips at restaurants and bars, or for delivery drivers.

2.  Fast food.

3.  Candy and snacks.

4.  Coffee.

5.  Gas.

6.  Groceries.

7.  Drinks at a bar.

8.  Personal care products, like makeup or other small items.

9.  Gifts.

10.  Donuts or pastries.

Related posts

Teeth Jewelry! Made From Human Teeth After People Die

‘Small Victories’ Have You had One Recently?

The Euro Cup Hangover!