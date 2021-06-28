Things You Can Say At The Drive Thru And Also During Sex

Because it’s Monday and it’s funny! It’s incredible how many things we say at the drive-thru that can also imply things in the bedroom!

Here are some funnies…

I’m going to regret this later

That doesn’t look like the picture

This isn’t what I ordered

I ordered large

Hurry up, I don’t have all-day

I’m definitely missing something

That was fast

Would you like condiments

Well, that was quick

This is terrible for me but so delicious when I’m drunk

I just want something fast and easy

Sauce on the side, please….

I need extra napkins

Why don’t you offer that anymore?