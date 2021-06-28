Listen Live

Things You Can Say At The Drive Thru And Also During Sex

Because it's funny!!

By Humor

Because it’s Monday and it’s funny!  It’s incredible how many things we say at the drive-thru that can also imply things in the bedroom!

 

Here are some funnies…

I’m going to regret this later

That doesn’t look like the picture

This isn’t what I ordered

I ordered large

Hurry up, I don’t have all-day

I’m definitely missing something

That was fast

Would you like condiments

Well, that was quick

This is terrible for me but so delicious when I’m drunk

I just want something fast and easy

Sauce on the side, please….

I need extra napkins

Why don’t you offer that anymore?

