Things You Can Say At The Drive Thru And Also During Sex
Because it's funny!!
Because it’s Monday and it’s funny! It’s incredible how many things we say at the drive-thru that can also imply things in the bedroom!
Here are some funnies…
I’m going to regret this later
That doesn’t look like the picture
This isn’t what I ordered
I ordered large
Hurry up, I don’t have all-day
I’m definitely missing something
That was fast
Would you like condiments
Well, that was quick
This is terrible for me but so delicious when I’m drunk
I just want something fast and easy
Sauce on the side, please….
I need extra napkins
Why don’t you offer that anymore?