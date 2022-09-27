Things You Should Never Flush Down The Toilet!

There’s nothing worse than a clogged toilet, or worse- when it backs up! To avoid this common problem don’t flush these items down the toilet!

Flushable wipes

paper towels or facial tissue- both are designed to stand up to moisture without falling apart, making them too durable for your sewer pipes

Food. Given that human waste is made up of former food, it doesn’t seem like it should be that big a deal to flush those leftovers that went bad in the fridge. Uneaten food can be too large for pipes, cause blockages, and even absorb water, which will make the problem worse.

Hair. The toilet seems like a good spot to toss that nest of hair you just pulled off your hairbrush, but it’s not—for basically the same reasons long strings of hair are bad news for sink and shower drains.

Cotton balls and swabs (related: tampons and pads).

They don’t break down in the water and can easily snag on something and start a clog forming.

Sand, including kitty litter!

Sand is heavier than water and will settle in every dip and low point in your pipes, at which point it will be very difficult to flush out without some serious effort. The same goes for your cat’s kitty litter, some of which is expressly designed to clump up when wet.

GUM!

Gum will never break down! It will stay in your pipes forever! Cooking grease, oil and medicine should also never be flushed!