There are lots of things you shouldn’t google. For example, Googling your symptoms, dangerous animals and smokers’ lungs will only give you nightmares.

But, there are a few other things you shouldn’t search out on the web… And they are!

Clock Spider

Soggy Biscuit

Tyrpophobia

Ascariasis

Skin Condition

Peanut Dog

Bedbugs on mattress

Lamprey eel

Pain Olympics