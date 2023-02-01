Things You’ll Only Know If You’re An Only Child

In case you missed it, I’m an only child. There are a lot of us out there, but yet we’re treated like this weird phenomenon that people with siblings don’t understand. There are many reasons why we are only children, so stop judging us, LOL!

Signs You’re an only child!

Being an only child you’re all too familiar with sarcastic comments and sympathy from strangers!

People always feel sorry for you because ‘you never had anyone to play with when you were younger.’

But you don’t care because you had the best imagination and mastered the art of making friends with your teddy bears.

It always annoys you when people find out you’re an only child and they go ‘oh, that explains a lot’…

You know the ‘Only Child’ stereotype down to a T. It normally consists of you being a spoiled brat

You get really angry when anyone says these things about you, but you know deep down some of them are true…

But come on, it’s not YOUR fault that your parents just like buying you loads of Christmas presents to make up for the fact that they’ve left you sibling-less.

You’re an old soul! When you were younger you were always around grown-ups which means you never felt uncomfortable talking to adults growing up, and you matured a lot quicker than your peers.

You don’t know how to fight. You never had older siblings that beat you up.

Every only child has a story on why they are one. It doesn’t matter if it’s down to being unplanned, pregnancy complications or choice… EVERY only child has a story.

You’re comfortable alone. You don’t get people that say they hate being alone when you can happily have no human contact for a couple of days.

You have to constantly explain to people that you’re not a spoiled brat and that you’ve always worked since the age of 14 for your money.

Imaginary friends weren’t a ‘phase’, they were pretty much your entire childhood.

You always envy your friends who have siblings, and always wonder what yours would be like if you had any…

When you meet other only children you automatically get each other.

You’ve never been able to place the blame on anyone else in your house when you’ve done something wrong.

Finally, as an only child- when you sneeze- you bless yourself!